Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 12:54AM MST until February 18 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wednesday afternoon west to southwest wind
gusts 20 to 25 mph.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.