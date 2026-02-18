Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 4:58AM MST until February 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches

with up to 8 additional inches in southwestern Yellowstone.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total accumulations around 3 inches near

Mammoth.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .