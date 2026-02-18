Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 4:58AM MST until February 18 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .