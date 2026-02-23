Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 1:12AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations 12 to 20 inches over
the Pitchstone Plateau of southwest Yellowstone National Park.
Locally higher amounts over 2 feet will be possible. 6 to 12
inches in central portions of Yellowstone, and between 1 and 4
inches in Lamar Valley and Mammoth. West wind 15 to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .