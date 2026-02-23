Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:12AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will begin as snow Tuesday
morning, but is expected to change over to rain by the afternoon
and last through much of the night Tuesday night. Rain will then
change back over to snow Wednesday morning. If precipitation rates
are higher, snowfall totals will be higher.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .