Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 11:49AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8

inches. Highest totals are expected across the northern valley,

from Moose to Moran Junction. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will begin as snow Tuesday

morning, but is expected to change over to rain by the afternoon

and last through much of the night Tuesday night. Rain will then

change back over to snow Wednesday morning. If precipitation rates

are higher, snowfall totals will be higher.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.