Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 5:02PM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow
accumulations between 8 and 18 inches. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are
possible, peaking in excess of 45 mph Tuesday night and Wednesday.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Some blowing and
drifting snow is expected, especially in exposed areas and higher
ridgetops.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.