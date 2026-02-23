Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 5:02PM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow
accumulations between 7 and 17 inches. Amounts exceeding 2 feet
are possible across the Sawtooths. Winds gusts up to 35 mph are
possible, peaking in excess of 45 mph Tuesday night and Wednesday
morning.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Some blowing and
drifting snow is expected, especially in exposed areas and higher
ridgetops.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.