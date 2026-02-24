Wind Advisory issued February 24 at 10:41AM MST until February 25 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Lower Snake River
Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Fresh snow may be lifted by this strong a wind, reducing
visibility suddenly to near zero.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.