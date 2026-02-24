Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 24 at 10:41AM MST until February 25 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Teton Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Fresh snow may be lifted by this strong a wind, reducing
visibility suddenly to near zero.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

