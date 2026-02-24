Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 11:43AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 10 to 20 inches
over the Pitchstone Plateau of southwest Yellowstone National
Park. Locally higher amounts over 2 feet will be possible. 4 to 8
inches in central portions of Yellowstone, and up to 3 inches in
Lamar Valley and Mammoth. West wind 15 to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel will be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.