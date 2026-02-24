Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 1:55AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations 18 to 24 inches.
Locally higher amounts up to 3 feet possible in the Tetons. West
wind frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph Tuesday, increasing to 35 to
45 mph Wednesday.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 AM early this morning to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Snowfall rates up to 2″/hr will be possible Tuesday
afternoon.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall totals toward the southern half of
the Salt River Range will range from 4 to 10 inches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.