Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 11:43AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and
4 inches. Highest totals are expected across the northern valley,
from Moose to Moran Junction. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph
Tuesday, increasing to 45 mph Wednesday.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation is expected to change over to
rain or a rain/snow mix Tuesday afternoon and last through much of
the night Tuesday night. Rain will then change back over to snow
by Wednesday afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.