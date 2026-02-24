Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 1:55AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8
inches. Highest totals are expected across the northern valley,
from Moose to Moran Junction. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph
Tuesday, increasing to 45 mph Wednesday.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 5 AM early this morning to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will begin as snow Tuesday
morning, but is expected to change over to rain by the afternoon
and last through much of the night Tuesday night. Rain will then
change back over to snow by Wednesday afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.