Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 2:03PM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:56 PM
Published 2:03 PM

* WHAT…Snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations up to
11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.