Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 2:03PM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations up to
11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.