High Wind Warning issued February 25 at 11:41AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

today at 7:20 PM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible
across Sweetwater County; West winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 60 mph possible across southern Lincoln County.

* WHERE…East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and
Green River, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected to occur in
an area roughly from Green River and Rock Springs to Point of
Rocks, including I-80.
Use caution if you must drive.

National Weather Service

