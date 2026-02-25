High Wind Warning issued February 25 at 2:51AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible
across Sweetwater County; West winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 60 mph possible across southern Lincoln County.
* WHERE…East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and
Green River, and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected to occur in
an area roughly from Green River and Rock Springs to Point of
Rocks, including I-80.
Use caution if you must drive.