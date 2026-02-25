Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 12:16PM MST until February 25 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Lower Snake River
Plain, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.