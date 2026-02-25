Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 1:31AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
over the Pitchstone Plateau, with isolated amounts up to 12
inches. An additional 2 to 5 inches across central portions of
Yellowstone and up to 1 inch in Lamar Valley and Mammoth. Gusty
west winds of 20 to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel will be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.