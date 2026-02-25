Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 1:31AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 15 inches. West winds
with frequent gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning commute, especially over Teton
and Togwotee Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates will generally be between 0.5
and 1 inches per hour.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .