Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 12:14PM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 12:14 PM

* WHAT…Snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.