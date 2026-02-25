Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 12:14PM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.