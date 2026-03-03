Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 2:15AM MST until March 3 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .