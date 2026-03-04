Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 1:45AM MST until March 5 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph, peaking
during the day Thursday. Strongest winds expected to be south of
Burley.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
along SH-27 between Burley and Oakley and for high profile
vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.