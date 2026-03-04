Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 1:16PM MST until March 5 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches over

the Pitchstone Plateau of southwest YNP. 3 to 6 inches in central

portions of Yellowstone, and between 1 and 4 inches in Lamar

Valley and Mammoth.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.