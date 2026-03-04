Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 1:16PM MST until March 5 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches over
the Pitchstone Plateau of southwest YNP. 3 to 6 inches in central
portions of Yellowstone, and between 1 and 4 inches in Lamar
Valley and Mammoth.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.