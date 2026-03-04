Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 1:16PM MST until March 5 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
above 8,500 feet with amounts of 4 to 8 inches elsewhere.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes especially
for mountain passes like Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.