Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 1:21AM MST until March 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches with 6 inches along passes. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.