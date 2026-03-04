Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 8:39AM MST until March 5 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. There is a likelihood of

minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations

up to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Salmon, Shoup, Bannock Pass, Lemhi Pass, and Highway 93 Lost Trail

Pass to Gibbonsville.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR winter weather impacts, expect a few

inconveniences to normal activities. Use caution while driving.

Winter traveling conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact

the Thursday morning commute, especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.