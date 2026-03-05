Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 1:58AM MST until March 5 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph, peaking
this afternoon. Strongest winds expected to be south of Burley.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.