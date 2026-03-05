Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 12:59PM MST until March 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
above 8,500 feet with amounts of 2 to 6 inches elsewhere.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening commute especially for mountain
passes like Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.