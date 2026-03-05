Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 12:59PM MST until March 5 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches with
locally higher amounts across the higher elevations in the eastern
portions of the park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.