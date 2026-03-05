Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 6:25PM MST until March 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

above 8,500 feet with amounts of 2 to 6 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday evening commute especially for mountain

passes like Teton and Togwotee Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.