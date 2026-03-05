Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 7:44AM MST until March 5 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

By
Updated
today at 4:12 PM
Published 7:44 AM

* WHAT…Snow above 5500 feet. There is a likelihood of ongoing
minor winter weather impacts. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches.

* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Williams Creek
Summit.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR winter weather
impacts, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use
caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning commute, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.