Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 7:44AM MST until March 5 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow above 5500 feet. There is a likelihood of ongoing
minor winter weather impacts. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches.
* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Williams Creek
Summit.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR winter weather
impacts, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use
caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning commute, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.