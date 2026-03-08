Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 1:34PM MDT until March 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River
Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

