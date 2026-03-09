Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 12:55PM MDT until March 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 8:16 PM
Published 12:55 PM

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening.
For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.