High Wind Warning issued March 10 at 11:47PM MDT until March 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From midnight Wednesday Night to midnight MDT Thursday
Night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

