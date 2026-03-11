Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 11 at 1:31PM MDT until March 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Blackfoot
Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, and
Raft River Region.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

