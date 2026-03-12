Skip to Content
Alerts

High Wind Warning issued March 12 at 12:32PM MDT until March 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 7:04 PM
Published 12:32 PM

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and
outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages. Loose
outdoor objects will be blown around.
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds
begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas
or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must
drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of
high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high
winds subside.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.