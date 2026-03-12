Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 8:36PM MDT until March 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River
Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

