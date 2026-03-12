Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 2:33PM MDT until March 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

today at 10:04 PM
Published 2:33 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches,
mainly above 9000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…A combination of falling snow and strong winds will make
travel difficult, especially in the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

National Weather Service

