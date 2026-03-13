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Blowing Dust Warning issued March 13 at 12:20PM MDT until March 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 12:20 PM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory today, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning Saturday, west
winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the
Blowing Dust Warning Saturday, widespread blowing dust expected,
and travel disruptions will be possible.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the
High Wind Warning, from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. For the Blowing
Dust Warning, from noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will
be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage
to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is expected, along
with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown
around. Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,
Stay Alive’.

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds
begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas
or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must
drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of
high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high
winds subside.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

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