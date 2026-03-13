Skip to Content
Alerts

High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 12:54PM MDT until March 14 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 12:54 PM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and
Green River, South Lincoln County, and Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…From noon to 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make travel difficult. Strong
cross-wind gusts on area highways could cause high-profile vehicle
blow-overs.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.