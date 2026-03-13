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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 1:41PM MDT until March 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

By
Published 1:41 PM

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

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