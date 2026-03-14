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Alerts

High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 12:42AM MDT until March 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 7:52 AM
Published 12:42 AM

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected, with locally higher gusts. For the
Blowing Dust Warning, widespread blowing dust expected.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
MDT this evening. For the Blowing Dust Warning, from noon today to
9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will
be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage
to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is expected, along
with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown
around.
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,
Stay Alive’.

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds
begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas
or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must
drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of
high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high
winds subside.

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