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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 12:42AM MDT until March 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 7:52 AM
Published 12:42 AM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Gusts up to 75 mph are possible across higher elevations.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Challis/Pahsimeroi
Valleys, Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, Wood River Foothills,
Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, and Centennial Mountains – Island
Park.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

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