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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 5:46AM MDT until March 14 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 12:28 PM
Published 5:46 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or two
at Mammoth and the Lamar Valley, 4 to 8 inches throughout the
Park, and 10 to 15 inches over the Pitchstone Plateau and high
peaks. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Expect wintry travel and backcountry conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

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