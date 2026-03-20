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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 2:02AM MDT until March 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

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Published 2:02 AM

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph Friday; 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 45 mph Saturday.

* HUMIDITY: 8 to 13 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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