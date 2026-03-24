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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 11:33AM MDT until March 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

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Published 11:33 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
Localized gusts to 60 mph in typical wind prone areas.

* WHERE…In Idaho, Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.
In Montana, Butte/Blackfoot Region.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

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