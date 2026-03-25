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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 25 at 10:47AM MDT until March 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 5:44 PM
Published 10:47 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, and
Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Blowing dust in some areas may create very low visibility.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

If you encounter blowing dust, slow down but do not stop. Proceed
with caution.

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