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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued March 27 at 2:02PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

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Published 2:02 PM

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Monday.
the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Saturday and
Sunday. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph Monday. Wind
will decrease at night.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. Poor to Fair humidity recovery
each night.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower
to upper 30s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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