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Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 1:39PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 9:08 PM
Published 1:39 PM

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph today and Sunday.
West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph Monday. Wind will
decrease at night.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. Humidity recovery will be fair
tonight and Sunday night.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
upper 20s to upper 30s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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